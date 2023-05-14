Ilkay Gundogan scores twice and gets an assist as Manchester City march on

LONDON – Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace for the second straight Premier League match as Manchester City swept aside Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday for their 11th straight league win.

With City closing in on their fifth Premier League title in six seasons, despite lagging behind Arsenal for much of the season, the German said experience has been key.

Gundogan told Sky Sports: “We have a very experienced team. It’s not really a new situation for us, competing for the last few games of the season with someone else.

“The margin for mistakes is very slim, we know that. I think that we were able to live these moments in the past helps us a lot.

“Sometimes, you have to stay calm and trust your abilities. Even though it was tough today in the first half, that is exactly what we did.”

With three games remaining, Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing side have 85 points and have a match in hand on second-placed Arsenal, who play Brighton & Hove Albion later on Sunday. The result was not available at press time.

Everton, meanwhile, remained deep in trouble, just above the relegation zone in 17th place with 32 points.

Guardiola crossed the Goodison Park pitch to the raucous City fans and held up two fingers to denote the number of wins they need to clinch the title.

Gundogan opened the scoring in the 37th minute with an impudent flick past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with his back facing the goal.

He said: “It was instinct. It helped me a lot that Erling (Haaland) could distract both centre-backs. I saw the space created and tried to make the run. I was waiting for Riyad’s (Mahrez) ball.

“Even though it was at the back of my run, it came quite well for me to take a touch. Everything after was instinct. I didn’t see any other option, I just tried to go for goal. It went well.”

Two minutes later, the 32-year-old set up City’s second with a cross that Haaland headed home.

The tie was effectively over six minutes after half-time when Gundogan netted his second via a free kick.

Next up for City is a Champions League semi-final, second leg clash against holders Real Madrid at the Etihad on Wednesday. The tie is finely poised at 1-1.

Guardiola told the BBC: “We controlled the game. We were patient and attacked the spaces. Gundogan arriving in the box is amazing. Really, really important...

“Every time we win, you bring energy for the next game. We are recovering well.

“Semi-final of the Champions League against Real Madrid at home, what can you say? I said to the players, ‘Try to relax and just do what you have done for the last four or five years.’”

Everton also had opportunities. James Tarkowski struck the crossbar and Mason Holgate sent a close-range shot just wide, burying his face with his hands in frustration.

Tarkowski told Sky Sports: “I thought we were in it till they scored their first goal. We felt good and were countering well. It was pleasing to a point, but we always knew it would be a tough day. We needed a bit of luck but it just didn’t go our way...

“You saw by the fans’ reaction (at the end). They stuck by us and they’ve been incredible. We’ve got every belief (we’ll avoid relegation) and this won’t knock us back.”

His manager Sean Dyche called for fans to rally around the Toffees, saying: “Stick with us and we’ll keep working to get this done.”

He told Sky Sports: “I thought we were excellent for 30 minutes but they showed what a class side they are. They were slow in passing it in front of us, which was fine by us. But they changed their game plan and went longer.

“They picked up the scraps and capitalised on it. They showed what a top side they are because they can score goals in different ways.”

In another match on Sunday, West Ham United wasted a chance to seal Premier League survival as goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa clinched Brentford’s 2-0 victory.

David Moyes’ side would have been guaranteed to avoid relegation with a victory in west London.

But Mbeumo and Wissa netted in the first half to leave the Hammers still needing one win from their last two games to be sure of staying up. REUTERS, AFP