Ikhsan ends goal drought in good week for Lions abroad

Even as most Singaporean footballers are still waiting to play their first competitive match in months due to the coronavirus pandemic, three Lions resumed action overseas in an unbeaten weekend.

In Norway, forward Ikhsan Fandi scored his first goal in his first start for second-tier Raufoss this season as they came from behind to beat Asane 3-1 on Sunday.

The 21-year-old climbed highest to glance in a cross from right-back Edvard Race in the 38th minute to give Raufoss a 2-1 lead, and put in a solid attacking and defensive shift on the left flank before being replaced in the 72nd minute.

The victory snaps a seven-game winless streak and lifts Raufoss to 12th in the 16-team league. They have 13 points from 13 games, which takes into account a one-point deduction for poor financial management.

Ikhsan had made four substitute appearances earlier in the season after recovering from a knee injury and sore throat. Last season, he played in 26 league games, including 10 as a starter, and scored five goals in his debut season in Europe.

He told The Straits Times yesterday: "It's nice to get the opportunity to start. I didn't kick off the season well as I was out for six weeks with my injury and illness, so it feels good to be back in the team, score and help the team win three points.

"When the cross came in, I knew exactly where I was going to put it and from the way I connected, I knew 100 per cent it was going in. It's important for strikers to score and take that confidence to the next game.

"For now, I'm focusing on building my match fitness and enjoying my football. I feel I'm at 80 per cent now and I want to play more and help my team, whether as a starter or sub."

Nearer to home, the Malaysian Super League (MSL) resumed on Aug 22 when Terengganu beat PJ City 2-0.

Singapore forward Faris Ramli did not play for the Turtles in that game as he had yet to complete his quarantine. But he played his part on Saturday as he rounded up the scoring by slotting into an empty net in the 4-0 win over Sabah as Terengganu rise to second in the 12-team MSL with 10 points, three behind defending champions Johor Darul Takzim (JDT).

It was a belated birthday present for Faris, who turned 28 on Aug 24.

He gleefully described the feeling of playing his first competitive game in more than five months as "like a kid getting candy". Before going to Terengganu on Aug 11, he had trained with the Young Lions in Singapore for about three weeks.

Faris said: "Training with Young Lions was all about getting back my fitness, and then slowly I got back my touches. It was not really difficult as I was already working out at home during the circuit breaker.

"Perhaps I'm a little rusty on the pitch, and still lacking in terms of the agility and sharp turns, but I'm definitely getting there.

"We have some really promising young players and a smart and tactical coach who wants football to be played on the ground. It fits my style of football and I'm looking forward to a good season with Terengganu."

Defender Safuwan Baharudin also helped eighth-placed Selangor keep a clean sheet in the goalless draw with PJ City.

Two other Singaporeans ply their trade for MSL teams but did not play last weekend as JDT skipper Hariss Harun is still recovering from knee surgery, while Kedah defender Shakir Hamzah was serving a one-match suspension.