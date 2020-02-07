Ighalo takes big pay cut to fulfil United dream

LONDON • Lifelong Manchester United fan Odion Ighalo said he had no hesitation in taking a pay cut to complete his dream deadline-day switch to Old Trafford, enduring a sleepless night as the deal was hammered out.

United were already short in attack following the summer departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku. A back injury suffered by Marcus Rashford made a reinforcement during the January transfer window even more important.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked at a variety of options and eventually completed a late loan deal for former Watford man Ighalo, who has joined until the end of the season from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

"I'm very happy," the ex-Nigeria forward said in an interview on United's website. "It's just like a dream come true for me. People that know me, even back in Nigeria, and even when I was playing at Watford, my teammates knew that I loved Man United. That emotion is there, because it is my dream."

The 30-year-old called his last-minute move "very dramatic", having been informed by his agent only the day before of United's interest.

"From 11pm in Shanghai there was paperwork, negotiating and all that for the loan deal," he said.

"But I told my agent that this is what I want. I want to come here.

"He said 'you're going to get a pay cut to go to United'. I said I don't care. Make this deal happen. I want to go to United. I don't care how much is the pay cut."

He will reportedly earn only a third of his £300,000 (S$539,000) weekly wages in China.

Ighalo, who will be the first Nigerian to play for the Red Devils, said there has been huge excitement among his family and friends.

"I called my mum and she was happy, crying, 'This is your dream and I'm happy for you'," he said.

£100k Odion Ighalo's reported weekly wages (S$179,700) at United.

"It was crazy because, all over the news for the last few days, is about my deal to Man United. Even the street I grew up on, they are doing parties, celebrating."

He scored 16 goals in 35 games for Nigeria before retiring from international football. He won the Golden Boot at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with five goals.

He bagged 33 goals in 82 Premier League appearances for Watford from 2014 to 2017.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS