Ibrahima Konate leaves Liverpool on a free transfer

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Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate in action (left) with Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez on Dec 9, during a UEFA Champions League match.

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LIVERPOOL - Ibrahima Konate’s five-year stay at Liverpool will end when his contract expires in June after failing to agree a new deal, the club confirmed on May 31.

The France international said in April he was confident of agreeing terms with the Premier League giants.

However, no breakthrough in negotiations was found and he will become the third high profile player this season to walk away from Anfield on a free transfer.

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson have also departed after a glittering nine years on Merseyside.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Ibrahima Konate is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer,” the club said in a statement. “Konate will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution he made and everyone at the club wishes him the best for the future.”

Konate was a major part of the Liverpool side that stormed to the Premier League title in the 2024/25 season. He also won two League Cups and the FA Cup during his time at Anfield.

But the 27-year-old’s form dipped drastically at the beginning of this season during a difficult campaign for the Reds.

Arne Slot was sacked on May 30 after finishing fifth in the Premier League, 25 points behind champions Arsenal.

Paris-born Konate has been linked with a move to European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

His departure could force Liverpool into the transfer market for more defensive cover despite the arrival next season of Jeremy Jacquet in a £60 million (S$100 million) move from Rennes. AFP