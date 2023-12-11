‘I want to show them who Endrick is,’ says Brazil football phenom

SAO PAULO – At 17 years old, he is already being compared to Neymar and Pele. But Endrick, the teenager hailed as Brazilian football’s next great hope, says he doesn’t pay attention to the hype.

“I know no one can even touch the feet of Pele. He’s the King of football,” says the young forward, who just helped Sao Paulo club Palmeiras to a second straight Brazilian league title and will join Real Madrid in July 2024 when he turns 18.

“I just want to be Endrick. I want to show them who Endrick is,” he told AFP in an interview at an event with a new sponsor in Sao Paulo.

Compact, fast and ingenious with the ball, Endrick has already racked up an impressive list of accolades since making his professional debut at 16.

Besides two league trophies, he has inspired Palmeiras to the Brazilian Super Cup and Sao Paulo state championship. In November, he became the youngest player to be called up to the national team since Ronaldo in 1994.

The striker, who signed with Real Madrid last year for a reported US$65 million (S$87.4 million) plus bonuses, comes along at a difficult moment in Brazilian football.

Five-time World Cup champions Brazil have not managed to hoist the trophy since 2002.

Critics in the land of the Beautiful Game say the generation led by Neymar has failed to live up to the glory days of Pele and Ronaldo.

The Selecao are currently a lowly sixth place in 2026 World Cup qualifiers, after suffering the humiliation of three straight defeats, including their first-ever home loss in a qualifier to arch-rivals and reigning champions Argentina in November.

There is growing clamour for national coach Fernando Diniz to make Endrick a starter and give him the No. 9 of past Brazil greats such as Ronaldo and Tostao.

“A lot of players want to be No. 9 on the national team. I don’t care about my number. I just want to be there and play,” says Endrick.

Will he live up to the hype when he joins Real Madrid in July?

Endrick already knows a thing or two about performing under pressure.

After turning heads in his debut season in 2022 – scoring three goals in seven matches to help Palmeiras to the title in the homestretch – he was in the spotlight playing his first full season in 2023.