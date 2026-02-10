‘I need to improve’, says Erling Haaland after barren spell

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland celebrating after scoring a penalty past Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker at Anfield in the 2-1 English Premier League win over Liverpool on Feb 8, 2026.

MANCHESTER – Erling Haaland said tiredness was no excuse for his poor goalscoring run in 2026 as he demands more of himself to keep Manchester City in the hunt for four trophies.

Haaland scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner from the penalty spot as City beat Liverpool 2-1 on Feb 8 to remain six points behind Arsenal in the English Premier League title race.

The 25-year-old has netted 28 times in 36 games for City this season.

But he has not scored from open play in the Premier League since Dec 20 and has just three goals in his last 13 appearances.

“Of course, I haven’t scored enough goals since the start of this year and I know that I need to improve,” said the Norwegian ahead of the Premier League visit of Fulham on Feb 11.

“I know I need to be more sharp, better at all of this, and this is something that I have to work on.

“I have to keep going because this is what everyone deserves and expects.”

Pep Guardiola said in January that Haaland was “exhausted” by a gruelling schedule with City still involved in four competitions.

Guardiola’s men will face Arsenal in the League Cup final in March, are into the last 16 of the Champions League, and face fourth-tier Salford City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

“I don’t want to speak about why I haven’t performed. I don’t think there’s any excuse. Fatigue is a lot in the head,” added Haaland.

“It’s a lot of games. Look at the schedule, it’s not easy and for me, it’s about staying fit, that’s the most important thing, and trying to be ready to help the team.”

City looked set to fall nine points behind Arsenal at the top of the table until a chaotic finale at Anfield.

The visitors trailed to Dominik Szoboszlai’s brilliant free kick with just six minutes of normal time remaining until Haaland teed up Bernardo Silva to level.

Haaland then kept his cool in a frenzied atmosphere from the spot to rekindle City’s hopes in the title race.

They can ramp up the pressure even more on Arsenal with victory over Fulham to halve the deficit at the top before the Gunners face Brentford 24 hours later.

Guardiola will be hoping his Norwegian striker will continue his good record against the Cottagers.

Haaland has been involved in 10 goals in just seven league appearances against Fulham (seven goals, three assists).

“We’ve seen before that the title race is not over until it’s over,” said Haaland.

“Right now I need to focus on Fulham because there’s still many games (to go).”

It was a sentiment echoed by teammate Bernardo Silva, who said after the win over Liverpool: “The hope is there and we are going to fight until the end. We need to keep doing our job that we haven’t lately.”

For the visit of Fulham to the Etihad, City will be without injured defenders Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Abdukodir Khusanov; wingers Savio and Jeremy Doku; and midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Marco Silva has fewer absentees with only Sasa Lukic out through injury, while captain and fellow midfielder is Tom Cairney a doubt.

Silva’s 10th-placed side will be hoping to turn around a recent slump, having lost three of their last four league matches.

But the Portuguese has lost all 13 of his Premier League matches against City, the most a single manager has faced an opponent with a 100 per cent losing rate, according to the BBC.

His team have a similarly poor record against City, having lost their last 16 league games against the Manchester side – the longest winning run one team has had against another in English league history. AFP