'I look up, I don't look down,' says Mourinho

LONDON • Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed rivals Arsenal as a threat ahead of today's Premier League north London derby at the Emirates, saying he only looked up the table and not at clubs below them.

Spurs are seventh in the standings with 45 points, seven points ahead of 10th-placed Arsenal, who they beat 2-0 in the reverse fixture in December when Mourinho's side were top of the league.

But they have since lost ground in the title race and, though they have not won at Arsenal in the league since 2010, Mourinho said he was treating the derby, usually a fiery affair, like any other game.

"I look up, I don't look down. If Arsenal were seven points ahead of us, I would look to them. But because we have seven points more than them, I don't look down," the Portuguese said. "It's a Premier League match, three points are there to fight for and that's what we're going to try to do."

After playing catch up for years, Spurs have managed to finish above Arsenal in the last four seasons but Mourinho refused to acknowledge there had been a power shift in north London.

"I don't want to go in that direction. In spite of the rivalry between us and Arsenal I want to be respectful," he added.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has warned his players they will face one of the most "special" attacks in Europe.

Spurs have scored 102 goals in all competitions this season. Only Bayern Munich (104) have scored more across Europe's top five leagues this season and Arteta knows Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale pose a formidable threat.

The trio, who have 34 league goals between them in 27 games of the current campaign, are likely to start as Spurs target a third successive north London derby win.

"The level of quality, precision, understanding and chemistry that they have makes them probably one of the most special (attacks) in Europe," said Arteta, whose team have just one clean sheet in their last 12 matches.

"And they don't need much. They are able to create their own chances and link as a team."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ARSENAL V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am