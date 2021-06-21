I feel as good as I've felt all season, insists Kane

LONDON • Harry Kane has insisted he has no fitness problems despite a difficult start to his Euro 2020 campaign in which England manager Gareth Southgate has twice taken him off when he has struggled.

Even though the hosts were in need of inspiration to break the deadlock against Scotland - the Group D game finished 0-0 last week - the Three Lions captain was replaced in the second half by Marcus Rashford as Southgate wanted more energy in attack.

Spurs' Kane has sought to assure fans he is not carrying any injury, saying: "Gareth is within his rights to make the changes he thinks are best for the team.

"What we've learnt over past tournaments is about trying to peak at the right time. The best time to be peaking is in the knockout stage and hopefully, (we can) kick on from there."

England also clinched a narrow 1-0 opening victory over Croatia, but Kane is confident his teammates are just beginning to get into their stride.

"It's about managing the squad, making sure everyone is feeling fit and sharp. I didn't have any issues. I felt going into those games as good as I've felt all season."

England must beat the Czech Republic tomorrow to qualify for the last 16 as group leaders.

