Hungry Tigers have 'surprise' for Viets

Despite missing four players who are isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, Malaysia coach Tan Cheng Hoe backed his team to pull an upset over defending champions Vietnam in their Suzuki Cup Group B game at the Bishan Stadium tonight.

"Definitely, our boys are looking forward to surprising Vietnam," he said at the pre-game press conference yesterday.

"We know they have depth in their team, but what is most important is our own strategy and plan to play against them."

A win would be Malaysia's first over Vietnam in eight attempts - their last win was in the second-leg semi-final of the 2014 Suzuki Cup - and would all but secure progress into the semi-finals for Tan's men.

Malaysia have beaten Cambodia (3-1) and Laos (4-0) so far.

There is added spice to the fixture as it is a rematch of the final of the last edition of the Suzuki Cup, which was won by Vietnam. In the two-legged final, the two sides drew 2-2 in Kuala Lumpur before Vietnam won 1-0 in Hanoi.

Both coaches at the helm then - Tan for Malaysia and Park Hang-seo for Vietnam - are still in their posts today.

Since then, Malaysia and Vietnam have met twice more - in World Cup qualifiers in October 2019 and June this year - with the latter coming out tops both times.

Tan, however, did not appear bothered by the past and was focused fully on today's game.

He conceded that Vietnam's stature - they were the only South-east Asian team who progressed to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers, and are currently the only Asean team ranked in the top 100 in the world - made them the favourites in the tie.

The coach is also hamstrung without the services of the four self-isolating players including star winger Akhyar Rashid, as well as injured half-Swedish midfielder Junior Eldstal, and half-Belgian wing-back Dion Cools, who has yet to arrive in Singapore.

Still, Tan stressed: "We have to believe and be positive in our mindset, that whatever the situation, we have to show up and play to our ability."

Vietnam midfielder Luong Xuan Truong, who attended the press conference in place of South Korean coach Park, said the players would not underestimate their rivals.

"It has always been tough for us against Malaysia," said the 26-year-old. "They have good technique and tactics, and they are very physical and very strong in body contact."

Truong also said he and his teammates were looking forward to the clash, describing it as an acid test to their hopes of retaining their title. "This game is the highlight of the group stage… and if we want to be the champions, we need to overcome this difficulty," he said.

LAOS V INDONESIA

Mediacorp meWatch Ch01, 5.30pm

VIETNAM V MALAYSIA

Ch01, 8.30pm