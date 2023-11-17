Hungary and Slovakia reach Euro 2024 while starlet Lamine Yamal scores for Spain

PARIS – Hungary and Slovakia became the latest two teams to book their tickets to Euro 2024 on Nov 16, while 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal scored again for already-qualified Spain.

The Hungarians guaranteed their place at the Finals in Germany when an own goal from Bulgaria’s Alex Petkov deep in stoppage time gave them a 2-2 draw in Sofia.

The visitors needed only a point to qualify but were 2-1 down before Petkov allowed a cross to skid off the top of his head and into his own net in the 97th minute in the most dramatic of finishes.

“We made history by reaching the European Championship for the third time in a row. I am also grateful to the God of football, who must have watched this match,” said a relieved Hungary coach Marco Rossi.

“Honestly, I don’t even remember how many chances we created in the game, but we missed everything. We fought all the way, but we made it difficult for ourselves.”

The Hungarian players exploded in joy at the end of a match played in an empty stadium because of fears of protests against the head of the Bulgarian football federation.

Instead, Bulgarian fans mounted protests outside the ground.

Ten supporters and five police officers were injured in clashes and police also used water cannon to disperse crowds of fans angry at the lack of their national team’s progress.

The draw gave Hungary 15 points from seven games in Group G, two ahead of Serbia.

In Bratislava, Slovakia cruised past Iceland 4-2, with two goals from Lukas Haraslin helping them qualify for the Finals for also the third time in a row.

“This team shows how they are growing, it was another moment that even after we were losing, we were able to get back into the game,” said coach Francesco Calzona, who saw his side go down to an early Iceland goal.

“We entered the second half very well, the start was fantastic. For the players, they deserve the celebrations.”

Hungary and Slovakia join host nation Germany, Austria, Belgium, England, France, Portugal, Scotland, Spain and Turkey as the teams qualified so far.

In other games, Spain comfortably beat Cyprus 3-1 with starlet Yamal opening the scoring in the fifth minute.

Yamal, 16, had become Spain’s youngest player and scorer in a 7-1 qualifying win against Georgia in September and on Nov 16 he rounded the goalkeeper and scored with a powerful finish.

Already-qualified Scotland came from behind to draw 2-2 with Georgia in Tbilisi.

Serbia have to wait to qualify from Group G as Montenegro beat Lithuania 2-0 to keep their hopes alive.

Portugal opened up an eight-point lead over Slovakia in Group J by beating Liechtenstein 2-0 in Vaduz with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo – his 128th international strike to extend his world record – and Joao Cancelo.

Luxembourg thrashed Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 and will enter the play-offs in a bid for qualification after a campaign that has defied expectations.

Azerbaijan eased past a woeful Sweden 3-0 in Baku in Group F, from which Austria and Belgium have already qualified. Austria beat bottom team Estonia 2-0. AFP, REUTERS