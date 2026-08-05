Hull sign Greece keeper Tzolakis from Olympiacos for club-record fee

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Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Olympiacos v Real Madrid - Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - November 26, 2025 Olympiacos's Konstantinos Tzolakis during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

Aug 5 - Hull City have signed Greece goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis from Olympiacos on a five-year contract for a club-record fee, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday.

• Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported the deal was worth about 20 million pounds ($26.95 million) plus add-ons, surpassing Hull's previous record fee of 13 million pounds for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ryan Mason in 2016.

• The 23-year-old won four Super League Greece titles with Olympiacos and was part of the side that won the UEFA Conference League in 2023-24.

• Capped nine times by Greece, he was named Super League Greece Player of the Season in 2024-25.

• "I am ready for a new chapter in my career... Hull City is something different because we are playing in the Premier League. We have to fight against top players, so it's a challenge for me. I feel ready," Tzolakis said in a statement.

• Hull secured promotion to the Premier League by beating Middlesbrough in the Championship playoff final and begin their top-flight campaign at home to Manchester United on August 22. REUTERS