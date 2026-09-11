Hull fined over offensive chanting

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Sept 11 - Hull City have been fined £30,000 ($40,512) by the Football Association over discriminatory chanting during their FA Cup defeat by Chelsea in February, the governing body said on Friday.

An independent regulatory commission also imposed an action plan on the club after it failed to prevent offensive chanting despite warnings over the public address system.

"It was alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) do not use words or behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent or insulting way with a reference - whether express or implied - to sexual orientation," read the statement.

Offensive chanting was heard in sections of the home crowd during the first half of last season's game, prompting an announcement over the PA system urging supporters to stop and reminding them that CCTV was in operation.

A second announcement was made in the second half confirming action had been taken, including arrests made.

Hull City have admitted the charges. REUTERS