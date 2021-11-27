Howe ready for Magpies debut after self-isolation

LONDON • Eddie Howe will make his belated debut in the Newcastle dugout at Arsenal today, after he returned a negative test for Covid-19 on the eve of the team's trip to north London.

The former Bournemouth boss was forced to miss what should have been his first game in charge - last Saturday's 3-3 home draw with Brentford - after testing positive for the virus the previous day and has been self-isolating in a hotel since then.

Assistant manager Jason Tindall addressed the media at yesterday's press conference but he confirmed Howe was ready to begin his quest to steer the Magpies, the only top-flight team yet to record a win this season, out of the relegation zone, starting at the Emirates.

"You want your manager here with you. We've missed him as a group of staff and I'm sure the players have missed seeing him at the training ground. We're certainly looking forward to having him back," he said.

On paper, this game appears to be ill-suited for Newcastle. They are bottom of the league and have conceded a joint-worst 27 goals alongside Norwich.

But the battling draw with Brentford has given those at St James' Park a lift.

With two-thirds of the season to be played and new faces set to arrive in the January transfer window, the Saudi-owned team are far from doomed.

They also have a fully fit squad, apart from a doubt over Dwight Gayle.

Tindall said: "Every training session we've asked for the lads to go and deliver and they've done that and worked extremely hard. The attitude and the application of the players (have) been excellent. It's a very talented squad and we were encouraged by Brentford."

On facing fifth-placed Arsenal, he added: "Every game in the Premier League presents a different challenge, we know that... We've done the work and we go into the game well prepared."

The Gunners are smarting from their 4-0 hiding at Liverpool last weekend, ending their 10-game unbeaten run, and manager Mikel Arteta has called on his players to rise to the challenge of proving they belong among the elite by showing consistency.

"We are really looking forward to the (Newcastle) game. After a defeat, you want to put it right straight away.

"We are on a good run, we are at home and we have our people right behind us and we are going to perform well," he said.

Sead Kolasinac and Granit Xhaka will miss out for the hosts.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ARSENAL v NEWCASTLE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 8.30pm