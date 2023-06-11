How Man City 2023 stack up against Pep Guardiola’s 2009 Barcelona

ISTANBUL - Pep Guardiola became the first manager in Europe to win two trebles as Manchester City completed a dream season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 to secure their first Champions League title on Saturday.

City completed the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup titles, matching Manchester United’s feat in 1999 and drawing comparisons with Guardiola’s 2008-09 Barcelona team.

Here is how the 2022-23 City side stack up against that Barca team.

Team strengths

Guardiola’s 2008-09 Barca had a squad including some of the best Spanish players of their generation, defenders Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique, and midfielders Sergio Busquets, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, who were the core of the national team who won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Brazilian full-back Dani Alves was a menace down the right channel, supplying one of the best strike forces in the history of club football – Lionel Messi, Samuel Eto’o and Thierry Henry.

Manchester City have one of the greatest club squads ever assembled.

The likes of forward Julian Alvares, a starter for Argentina in last year’s World Cup triumph, England midfielder Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez all struggle to nail down a first-team spot.

The addition of Erling Haaland turned Guardiola’s City into a juggernaut, with the 22-year-old Norwegian striker surpassing Mohamed Salah’s record of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season and beating Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, who managed 34 each when it was a 42-match competition.