How Group F qualification unfolded

France, playing Portugal in Budapest, started the night top of Group F and already through to the last 16. Germany, facing Hungary in Munich, and Portugal, needed a point to advance. Hungary were bottom and required a win.

11th min: Hungary 1 Germany 0 France (5 points, goal difference +1) Portugal (4, +1) Hungary (4, -2) Germany (3, 0)

31st: Portugal 1 France 0 Portugal (6, +2) France (4, 0) Hungary (4, -2) Germany (3, 0)

45th: Portugal 1 France 1 France (5, +1) Portugal (4, +1) Hungary (4, -2) Germany (3, 0)

47th: Portugal 1 France 2 France (7, +2) Hungary (4, -2) Germany (3, 0) Portugal (3, 0)

60th: Portugal 2 France 2 France (5, +1) Portugal (4, +1) Hungary (4, -2) Germany (3, 0)

66th: Hungary 1 Germany 1 France (5, +1) Germany (4, +1) Portugal (4, +1) Hungary (2, -3)

68th: Hungary 2 Germany 1 France (5, +1) Portugal (4, +1) Hungary (4, -2) Germany (3, 0)

84th: Hungary 2 Germany 2

France set up a last-16 clash with Switzerland, while Germany will face England. Portugal advance as one of the four best third-placed finishers and play Belgium, while Hungary are out.

