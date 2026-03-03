Hougang United sanctioned for fielding ineligible footballer in Singapore Premier League match

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Gloire Amanda (left) in action for Hougang United in the Singapore Premier League in their match against the Young Lions on Jan 30.

SINGAPORE – Singapore Premier League club Hougang United have been fined and will forfeit three matches after fielding an ineligible player who did not have a valid work pass.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on March 3, that Tanzania-born footballer Gloire Amanda was ineligible to compete in matches as he had not attained his work permit.

The Canadian citizen, 27, played in Canada, Austria and Australia before he was signed by Hougang in January.

All foreigners intending to work in Singapore must secure a valid work pass from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) before beginning employment.

The FAS said its competitions department had conducted a comprehensive review of the player’s registration timeline, relevant correspondence, and documentation submitted by the club.

“The review established that the player’s participation in official SPL and SPL2 matches occurred prior to the completion of all mandatory regulatory clearances relating to his work pass status in Singapore,” the FAS added in its statement.

“Although (Hougang) had submitted a work pass application, the work pass had neither received formal approval nor been physically issued at the time the player participated in those matches.”

In accordance with Article 23.3 of the SPL season 2025/26 Regulations, the results of the affected matches will be overturned, with three points awarded to the respective non-infringing teams.

Amanda’s participation in two SPL fixtures and a SPL2 match constituted a breach of competition regulations.

In the SPL, the matches in question were a 5-1 loss to Lion City Sailors on Jan 24 and a 2-0 win over the Young Lions on Jan 30. Amanda played 75 and 77 minutes respectively in both matches.

That victory against the Young Lions will now be recorded as a 3-0 win to the opponents.

The result has an impact on the eight-team table as it sees the Young Lions handed their first win of the season to move off the bottom and into seventh.

Hougang drop from fifth to sixth.

In the SPL2 match on Jan 21, Hougang’s 1-0 loss to BG Tampines Rovers will now be a 3-0 defeat.

The FAS also confirmed that Hougang have been fined for the incident although it did not disclose the amount.

The national football body also said that enhanced verification and compliance protocols governing the registration of foreign players will be implemented in FAS with immediate effect, and that appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against the FAS staff and management involved in the registration process.

“They should have detected Hougang United’s mistake,” added the FAS, which noted that it acknowledges the seriousness of this matter and remains firmly committed to transparency, regulatory consistency, and safeguarding the integrity and professionalism of its competitions.

ST has contacted MOM and Hougang for comment.