Hotshot Erling Haaland admits 'I miss a lot of chances' but ignores critics

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom - Erling Haaland admits he will “keep on missing chances” even as he rewrites Manchester City’s record books, but insists he will shut out the critics as he targets perfection.

The prolific Norwegian has scored a staggering 80 goals in just 84 games since joining City in 2022, winning the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in his first season at the club.

He already has 28 goals in all competitions in the current campaign, though he endured a relative drought earlier this season, failing to score in six out of seven games.

Haaland, who missed most of December and January with a foot injury, netted the final goal in City’s 3-1 win against Manchester United on March 3 – but only after an astonishing miss on the stroke of half-time.

“I’ve been missing,” he said on March 5, on the eve of the second leg of City’s Champions League last-16 tie against Copenhagen, with City 3-1 up after the first leg.

“I miss a lot of chances. I will still keep on missing chances, I will still score goals so I’ll probably miss a big chance in the future as well and people are going to criticise me and what can I do then?

“Should I think of that? No. I should focus on scoring more goals and helping the team.”