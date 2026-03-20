Hosts Australia chase rare major trophy in Asian Cup decider against formidable Japan

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Quarter Final - Australia v France - Brisbane Stadium , Brisbane, Australia - August 12, 2023 Australia's Sam Kerr and teammates applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Dan Peled/File Photo

MELBOURNE, March 20 - Australia coach Joe Montemurro will demand bravery from his players and hope for more Sam Kerr magic when the Matildas take on strong favourites and familiar foes Japan in the Women's Asian Cup final in Sydney on Saturday.

A tournament that has smashed attendance records from all previous editions will conclude with a bumper crowd at Stadium Australia in a dream final for local fans and organisers.

Australia have not quite enjoyed the sell-out crowds and "Matildas Mania" that swept them into the semi-finals of their home World Cup in 2023.

But they have won acclaim for standing up under considerable pressure as hosts.

It has been dogged, gritty and rarely pretty but enough to earn their chance at a second Asian Cup trophy, 16 years after their first in 2010.

A 16-year-old Kerr was part of that 2010 triumph, scoring a goal in the final against North Korea.

Montemurro will wish for similar from the now 32-year-old Kerr, who put the Matildas in this year's decider with a classy second-half winner against China.

It may be the last chance for a number of Australia's so-called "Golden Generation" to claim a rare major trophy, with players like Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond and Steph Catley in the latter stages of their careers.

Young and old alike will need to lift to ensure the front three of Kerr, Mary Fowler and Caitlin Foord get supply while trying to shut down Japan's machine-like scoring.

Laden with players competing in Europe's top leagues, the "Nadeshiko" have racked up 28 goals in their five matches, and finally conceded their first in the 4-1 semi-final rout of South Korea.

West Ham United striker Riko Ueki leads the tournament with six goals but Japan have been banging them in from everywhere.

RELENTLESS PRESSURE

South Korea, who held Australia 3-3 during the group phase, played five at the back against the Japanese but crumbled under the pressure of their opponents' relentless, high-possession game, a style Montemurro has tried to imbue at the Matildas with only partial success.

Under Danish head coach Nils Nielsen, Japan's first foreign boss, the Nadeshiko have improved in leaps and bounds since their quarter-final elimination from both the 2023 World Cup and Paris Olympics.

Months into his tenure, Nielsen oversaw a 4-0 thrashing of the Matildas during last year's invitational SheBelieves Cup in the United States.

Japan are not wanting for data on the Australians, with former Switzerland coach Nielsen familiar with Fowler and midfielder Alanna Kennedy during his stint as football director at Women's Super League side Manchester City.

His Australian assistant coach Leah Blayney is a 16-cap former Matilda who coached a number of Montemurro's squad in national junior teams.

While the Matildas tend to play out of their skins with the backing of a big home crowd, 2011 world champions Japan have history on their side.

Both of their Asian Cup titles were sealed by beating Australia 1-0 in the 2014 and 2018 finals in Vietnam and Jordan.

It will take something special from the Matildas to avoid a third heartbreak on Saturday. REUTERS