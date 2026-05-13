Hosting World Cup evokes powerful memories for Mexico, and raises expectations

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Argentina's Diego Maradona dribbles past three English defenders on June 22, 1986 in Mexico City during their World Cup quarter-final match.

MEXICO CITY – The 2026 World Cup will finish with a final in a New Jersey National Football League stadium, but the tournament will begin in a footballing temple where arguably the sport’s two greatest-ever players enjoyed their crowning glories.

Pele and Diego Maradona both lifted the World Cup at the Estadio Atzeca in Mexico City, which has now been refurbished ahead of this year’s opening game on June 11 when Mexico face South Africa.

Only 13 of the 104 matches at this summer’s tournament are being played in Mexico, but while the country – like Canada – is only really playing a supporting role to the United States, it still becomes the first to stage games at three different World Cups.

The two previous World Cups held on Mexican soil are among the greatest of all, especially the 1970 tournament won by Pele’s Brazil.

“It was a World Cup of modernity, as football took its first tentative steps into a new era,” writes Andrew Downie in The Greatest Show on Earth, his book about 1970.

“It was the first World Cup to be held outside of Europe or South America. The first to feature substitutes. The first to threaten players with yellow and red cards. The first to have its own ball, the Adidas Telstar, with its ultra-stylish black and white panels.”

He added: “Most thrillingly of all for football fans across the globe, it was the first to be broadcast live and in colour. Was there ever a more memorable tournament?”

There were so many highlights, but it was really all about the wonderful Brazil team of Pele, who lifted the trophy after demolishing Italy 4-1 in the final at the Azteca.

“In the end it was almost as though the World Cup in Mexico had been staged for his benefit,” recalled then-England captain Bobby Moore, of the great Pele.

When Colombia withdrew from hosting in 1986, Mexico stood in to stage a tournament that had by now been expanded from 16 teams to 24.

This was Maradona’s tournament, the World Cup of the ‘Hand of God’ and of his breathtaking solo goal against England in the quarter-finals.

He dragged Argentina to the final, in which his pass released Jorge Burruchaga for the late winner after West Germany had come from two goals down to draw level at 2-2.

“Really, he is extraordinary. Having Maradona is like having a miracle that repeats itself in every game,” said Argentina’s Jorge Valdano ahead of that final.

The Azteca has now been given a major facelift, its capacity reduced from over 100,000 to 83,000. It only reopened at the end of March after being closed for almost two years.

“It is beautiful. The pitch is exquisite,” remarked Mexico coach Javier Aguirre, whose team drew 0-0 with Portugal in a friendly to mark the ground’s reopening.

Mexico will play two group games at the Azteca, with the Czech Republic their other opponents there after the opener against South Africa. In between they will play South Korea in the city of Guadalajara.

Mexico City is hosting five matches overall, with four each in Guadalajara and Monterrey.

There are concerns about gang violence, leading to the country’s government saying it will deploy 100,000 security personnel during the tournament.

But this is a genuinely football-crazy country, unlike the other co-hosts.

‘El Tri’, as the national team is known, will therefore be hoping to take advantage of the footballing fervour in the country to go deep into the tournament.

Their best performances to date at the World Cup have come on their two previous occasions hosting, with quarter-final appearances in 1970 and 1986.

Eliminated in the group stage in Qatar in 2022, this time a team set to be spearheaded by Fulham striker Raul Jimenez has the incentive of knowing they will stay in Mexico City for a last-32 tie at the Azteca if they top their group. And another victory would mean a last-16 game there too, possibly against England.

“I played in a World Cup in Mexico so I know what it is like,” said Aguirre, part of the 1986 team, when he was appointed in 2024 for a third spell as coach.

“People know I am going to give everything, and we will have a team which is a reflection of its coach – a team that will fight and leave its soul on the pitch.” AFP