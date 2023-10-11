Host nations from UK, Ireland set to enter Euro 2028 qualifying

LONDON – England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland will enter qualifying for Euro 2028 despite being named hosts, the head of the English Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

Uefa awarded the tournament to the five-nation bid after it was unopposed, with Italy and Turkey agreeing to co-host the 2032 European Championship.

However, not all the hosts will be guaranteed passage to the 24-team tournament, according to FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

Uefa are reportedly planning to reserve two spots for the best two performing host nations that fail to qualify.

England have only failed to qualify once for the Euro since 1984, when it was a 16-team tournament in 2008.

But making major tournaments has been a far tougher task for the other four hosts.

Northern Ireland have only reached one European Championship in their history.

Wales’ only two appearances in the competition have come since it was expanded to a 24-team tournament.

Scotland’s qualification for Euro 2020 was their first for any major tournament since 1998, while the Ireland are currently ranked 55th in the world.

“From our point of view, it’s great to be taking part in qualifying and we want to get everyone (all five nations) there,” Bullingham told Sky Sports.

“It is better to play in a tournament where it matters and we have competitive games. We’re looking forward to that.

“It’s always been part of our discussions with the other countries and Uefa that we would take part in qualifying. We think with the new format of European football that’s the right thing to do.”