Hong Kong withholds cash over Lionel Messi fiasco, demands answers

HONG KONG – Hong Kong officials are withholding sponsorship money and demanding an explanation after football star Lionel Messi failed to participate in a much-hyped match meant to burnish the city’s image.

The government was “deeply disappointed” and gathering information over the match between Inter Miami and the Hong Kong team, Kevin Yeung, Minister for Culture, Sports and Tourism, said at a press conference on Jan 5.

The Argentinian’s on-pitch absence prompted boos and calls for a refund.

“We haven’t paid any money. I think in the coming weeks, we’ll further liaise with the organisers,” Yeung said. “Then we’ll make a decision on how to deal with this conflict.”

Organizers of the game on Feb 4 received a HK$15 million (S$2.6 million) matching grant and a HK$1 million venue grant, officials said in a previous statement.

Messi’s non-appearance is a setback for the Asian financial hub’s efforts to boost tourism and spending in the wake of a crackdown on dissent and strict pandemic curbs. Miami’s visit comes after music acts such as Coldplay and Taylor Swift decided to skip the city on their Asian tours, choosing rival Singapore instead.

“Outrageous,” Dominic Lee, a pro-Beijing lawmaker, said in a Facebook post, adding that the organiser’s failure to explain Messi’s absence hurt Hong Kong’s image as a travel destination.

Yeung said the funding agreement with event organiser, Tatler XFEST Hong Kong, was for Messi to “participate in the match for at least 45 minutes subject to fitness and safety considerations”.

Before kick-off, the government was reassured by the organiser that Messi would play in the second half, Yeung said.

At half time, officials repeated their request for Messi to play but were later informed he couldn’t participate due to an injury, he said. Ten minutes before the final whistle, they asked if the World Cup winner could step onto the pitch to meet fans.

“We immediately requested them to explore other remedies, such as Messi appearing on the field to interact with his fans and receiving the trophy,” Yeung said. “Unfortunately, as you all see, it didn’t work out.”

The much-anticipated event charged as much as HK$4,880 for the most expensive seats and tickets sold out within an hour in December. A training session on Feb 3 almost packed the stadium to capacity, with at least 10 fans trying to invade the pitch to get close to Messi. The US team won the match 4-1.

Fuming fans drowned out David Beckham, a co-owner of Miami, after he stepped onto the field at the end of the game to thank fans for their “incredible support.” An angry spectator kicked a life-size cut-out of Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Tatler XFEST Hong Kong also expressed its disappointment regarding the non-participation of Messi and Uruguayan star Luis Suarez.

“Messi and Suarez were deemed unfit to play by their team’s medical department, to everyone’s, including ours, disappointment,” Tatler said in a statement in the early hours of Feb 5. It said it didn’t know about their inability to play before kick-off.

Miami coach Gerardo Martino said playing Messi (adductor muscle) and Suarez (swollen knee) could have posed a risk of aggravating their injuries.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS