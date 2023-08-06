Holders United States suffer historic last-16 exit after Women’s World Cup shoot-out loss to Sweden

MELBOURNE – Two-time defending champions the United States are out of the Women’s World Cup at the last-16 stage for the first time after losing a penalty shoot-out to Sweden at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday.

The Swedes won in dramatic fashion after Lina Hurtig’s penalty, the 14th of the shoot-out, looked to be saved by American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, but the video assistant referee adjudged that the ball had crossed the line.

That saw the 2003 runners-up win 5-4 after the match ended goal-less after extra-time.

The US had never exited before the semi-final stage previously.

Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic had kept the Scandinavians in the match, making a slew of fine saves to deny the Americans in an atmosphere of unrelenting tension.

Often starved of possession, the Swedes did not have a shot on goal until the 85th minute, when substitute Sofia Jakobsson danced into the area, only to shoot straight at keeper Naeher.

The talismanic Megan Rapinoe came off the bench to replace forward Alex Morgan in the ninth minute of extra-time but was unable to create a winner for the Americans.

She later went on to miss a penalty. REUTERS