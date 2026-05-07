Holders PSG reach Champions League final with 1-1 draw at Bayern

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MUNICH, Germany, May 6 - Holders Paris St Germain drew 1-1 at Bayern Munich on Wednesday to reach the Champions League final, earning a 6-5 aggregate victory after a compelling second leg that was far cagier than their goal-laden first encounter.

The French side will face Arsenal in the May 30 showcase game in Budapest after the London club's 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday secured a 2-1 aggregate win.

Bayern, hoping to reach their first Champions League final since 2020, saw their treble hopes dashed and can now only add the German Cup to their Bundesliga crown this season.

Holding a 5-4 advantage from a scintillating first leg, PSG got off to a perfect start when Ousmane Dembele, who scored twice last week, rifled home from a perfectly timed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cutback in the third minute. Dembele and Kvaratskhelia had both scored twice in the first leg.

Bayern upped the pressure almost instantly and went close but both Michael Olise and Luis Diaz narrowly missed the target with shots from the edge of the box.

The Germans had boxed their opponents in their own half but keeper Manuel Neuer still had to come to their rescue in the 33rd minute, palming Joao Neves' header wide to keep Bayern in the game.

His PSG counterpart Matvei Safonov responded with a superb save of his own, stopping Jamal Musiala's low drive from close range a minute before the break.

It was initially one-way traffic after the interval with PSG again sitting back, but threatening on the counter-attack.

With the hosts, who needed two goals, growing more desperate, PSG found more space in the second half and went close through Desire Doue and Kvaratskhelia late in the game.

Bayern's top scorer Kane, who had hardly had a look-in, found just enough space to drill in a stoppage-time equaliser, scoring for a seventh consecutive game in the competition.

But his 55th goal across all competitions this season for Bayern came too late as the hosts ran out of time. REUTERS