Holders PSG happy to take ‘long route’ via Champions League play-offs

– Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique insisted that a “catastrophic” run of Champions League matches against some of Europe’s best sides had set his team up perfectly for the play-off round, as he shrugged off suggestions not qualifying directly for the last 16 was a failure.

“If any team is ready for the play-offs and for whoever we have to play, it is us – when you look at the teams we have played, it is catastrophic,” the Spaniard said after the reigning European champions finished the league phase with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at Parc des Princes on Jan 28.

The English Premier League club were in the bottom pot of seeds and PSG ended up facing the Magpies instead of comparative minnows such as Pafos and Kairat Almaty.

Only one of their eight opponents in the league phase came from outside Europe’s four biggest leagues, and that was Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon – who finished in the top eight.

“We need to improve, I accept that,” added Enrique, as PSG finished the league phase in 11th place with 14 points – 10 points fewer than first-placed Arsenal.

The French giants, who won the Champions League for the first time in their history last season, began this campaign with three straight victories but the Newcastle result left them with just one win in their last five continental outings.

Vitinha put PSG in front early on, only for Joe Willock to equalise for Newcastle in first-half injury time.

On his side’s performance, Enrique said: “It was hard because they are a very good and strong team physically and we knew before the game how difficult it would be, but I thought we deserved to win.

“We knew it was a possibility that we might have to go into the play-offs. We will have to take the long route, but I don’t think anyone else can be considered favourites more than us.”

PSG also had to go through the play-off round last season on their way to glory, hammering French rivals Brest 10-0 on aggregate before seeing off Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal en route to the final, where they demolished Inter Milan 5-0.

PSG and Newcastle will discover the identity of their opponents in February’s play-off round when the draw takes place on Jan 30. They could play Ligue 1 rivals Monaco or Qarabag of Azerbaijan, the sides who finished 21st and 22nd respectively in the 36-team standings.

Newcastle now face the prospect of having to play eight games in February, but their manager Eddie Howe said holding PSG would give the Magpies confidence going forward.

“This was the real acid test here against a team motivated to win and the holders of the competition,” he insisted. “We keep pushing on. I think we wanted to win tonight – we didn’t want the extra games but we will take it, we will go down that route.

“We set out to qualify (for the last 16) outright but you take every eventuality that falls your way. We gave everything we could to try to finish in the top eight. We didn’t quite get there so we have to take another route.” AFP