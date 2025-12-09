Holders Palace at sixth-tier Macclesfield, Spurs host Villa in FA Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FA Community Shield - Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - August 10, 2025 General view of the FA Cup trophy on display inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Toby Melville

Dec 8 - Crystal Palace begin their defence of the FA Cup with a third-round tie at sixth-tier Macclesfield, while the standout tie in Monday's draw paired Tottenham Hotspur at home to Aston Villa.

Three other all Premier League clashes will see Everton host Sunderland, Newcastle United welcome Bournemouth and Manchester United at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester City, beaten by Palace in last season's final, entertain lowly third-tier Exeter City, while Premier League leaders Arsenal go to second-tier Portsmouth.

Premier League champions Liverpool host third-tier Barnsley.

Macclesfield, a so-called phoenix club after the demise of Macclesfield Town who were liquidated in 2020, are one of two sixth-tier clubs left in the world's oldest cup competition.

They play in National League North while Weston-super-Mare, who visit Grimsby Town, are in National League South.

So-called Hollywood club Wrexham of the second-tier Championship will host top-flight Nottingham Forest, while two London derbies will see Charlton Athletic hosting Chelsea at The Valley and West Ham United welcoming Queens Park Rangers.

FA Cup third round draw

Doncaster Rovers v Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town

Port Vale v Fleetwood Town

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Blackpool

Preston North End v Wigan Athletic

Charlton Athletic v Chelsea

Wrexham v Nottingham Forest

West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers

Manchester City v Exeter City

Fulham v Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

Liverpool v Barnsley

Everton v Sunderland

Norwich City v Walsall

Burnley v Millwall

Derby County v Leeds United

Portsmouth v Arsenal

Salford City v Swindon Town

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

Grimsby Town v Weston-super-Mare

Boreham Wood v Brackley Town or Burton Albion

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Hull City v Blackburn Rovers

Cheltenham Town v Leicester City

MK Dons v Oxford United

Bristol City v Watford

Cambridge United v Birmingham City

Macclesfield v Crystal Palace

Stoke City v Coventry City

Sheffield United v Mansfield Town

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Matches to be played over the weekend starting January 10 REUTERS