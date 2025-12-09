Holders Palace at sixth-tier Macclesfield, Spurs host Villa in FA Cup
Dec 8 - Crystal Palace begin their defence of the FA Cup with a third-round tie at sixth-tier Macclesfield, while the standout tie in Monday's draw paired Tottenham Hotspur at home to Aston Villa.
Three other all Premier League clashes will see Everton host Sunderland, Newcastle United welcome Bournemouth and Manchester United at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Manchester City, beaten by Palace in last season's final, entertain lowly third-tier Exeter City, while Premier League leaders Arsenal go to second-tier Portsmouth.
Premier League champions Liverpool host third-tier Barnsley.
Macclesfield, a so-called phoenix club after the demise of Macclesfield Town who were liquidated in 2020, are one of two sixth-tier clubs left in the world's oldest cup competition.
They play in National League North while Weston-super-Mare, who visit Grimsby Town, are in National League South.
So-called Hollywood club Wrexham of the second-tier Championship will host top-flight Nottingham Forest, while two London derbies will see Charlton Athletic hosting Chelsea at The Valley and West Ham United welcoming Queens Park Rangers.
FA Cup third round draw
Doncaster Rovers v Southampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town
Port Vale v Fleetwood Town
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Blackpool
Preston North End v Wigan Athletic
Charlton Athletic v Chelsea
Wrexham v Nottingham Forest
West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers
Manchester City v Exeter City
Fulham v Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
Liverpool v Barnsley
Everton v Sunderland
Norwich City v Walsall
Burnley v Millwall
Derby County v Leeds United
Portsmouth v Arsenal
Salford City v Swindon Town
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
Grimsby Town v Weston-super-Mare
Boreham Wood v Brackley Town or Burton Albion
Newcastle United v Bournemouth
Hull City v Blackburn Rovers
Cheltenham Town v Leicester City
MK Dons v Oxford United
Bristol City v Watford
Cambridge United v Birmingham City
Macclesfield v Crystal Palace
Stoke City v Coventry City
Sheffield United v Mansfield Town
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Matches to be played over the weekend starting January 10 REUTERS