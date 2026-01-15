Holders Nigeria drawn in group with Egypt at Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade holds the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) trophy as supporters cheers at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, following the team’s victory in Morocco, July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye/File Photo

RABAT, Jan 15 - Nigeria were drawn with Egypt, Zambia and newcomers Malawi for the defence of their Women’s’ Africa Cup of Nations title in March when the draw was conducted in Rabat on Thursday.

The 2026 finals will be played in Morocco from March 17-April 3, eight months after the last tournament which was also hosted in Morocco where Nigeria beat the hosts in the final.

The last finals were postponed by a year for logistical reasons. Next month’s edition carries added importance because it serves as qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup, with the top four finishers taking up Africa’s slots in Brazil.

Nigeria have won a record 10 African women’s titles, with South Africa the only other country in next month’s field to have also won a continental title. They were drawn in Group B.

Group A (Rabat Moulay Hassan Stadium): Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, Kenya,

Group B (Rabat Al Madina Stadium): South Africa, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Tanzania

Group C (Casablanca): Nigeria, Zambia, Egypt, Malawi

Group D (Fes): Ghana, Cameroon, Mali, Cape Verde REUTERS