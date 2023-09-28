Holders Man Utd to host Newcastle in League Cup fourth round

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 26, 2023 Manchester United&#039;s Casemiro celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Peter Powell/File Photo
LONDON - Holders Manchester United will host Newcastle United in the fourth round of the League Cup after Wednesday's draw threw up a repeat of last season's final.

Newcastle had earlier booked their place in the last 16 after beating Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 at St James' Park.

Nine times winners Liverpool, 3-1 winners at home to Leicester City on Wednesday, were handed a trip to Premier League Bournemouth while Arsenal will travel to West Ham United in a London derby and Everton host Burnley.

Chelsea will have a home game against second tier Blackburn Rovers while Fulham are away to Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town.

League Two Mansfield Town host League One side Port Vale while League One Exeter City are at home to Championship side Middlesbrough.

The matches will take place in the week starting Oct. 30. REUTERS

