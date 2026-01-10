Holders Crystal Palace stunned by Macclesfield in biggest ever FA Cup shock

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Macclesfield supporters storming the pitch to celebrate the team's 2-1 victory over holders Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round football match at Leasing.com Stadium on Jan 10, 2026.

– Crystal Palace’s defence of the FA Cup came to an embarrassing end as they were beaten 2-1 by sixth-tier Macclesfield on Jan 10 in the biggest shock in the competition’s history.

The 117 places that separate English Premier League outfit Palace from Macclesfield of the National League North in the English football pyramid is the most ever overcome by an underdog in FA Cup history.

Captain Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts scored either side of half-time to secure a famous victory for a club that were forced to reform in 2020 after being wound up for unpaid debts.

“I can’t believe it, we never thought we would be in this position,” said Macclesfield manager John Rooney, the younger brother of former England captain Wayne Rooney.

“I didn’t think it was possible but there is that little bit of hope that anything can happen on the day.”

Macclesfield are also still coming to terms with the death of forward Euan McLeod, who died aged 21 less than a month ago, after a car accident when he was travelling home after a match.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Manchester United, made six changes but his starting line-up still included England internationals Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton.

“I have no explanation for what I have seen today,” said Glasner. “In these kind of games honestly you don’t need tactics, you don’t need a manager.

“I think if you just show what you’re capable of and having a little bit of pride then you perform in a different way, but today we missed everything .”

Palace are now winless in nine games in all competitions and set-piece defending has been at the heart of that slump .

Macclesfield took full advantage when Dawson powered in a header from a free-kick just before half-time.

Glasner described the goalmouth scramble that led to Macclesfield’s second as “slapstick”.

Buckley-Ricketts prodded past Walter Benitez from close range on the hour after Palace fluffed multiple opportunities to clear the danger.

Spanish international Yeremy Pino’s pinpoint free kick in the 90th minute showed the quality the Premier League side possess.

But they could not save themselves from going down in history for the wrong reasons, just months on from beating Manchester City at Wembley to win a major trophy for the first time.

Premier League strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers are now unbeaten in four games after thrashing Shrewsbury Town 6-1 to progress to the fourth round thanks to a Jorgen Strand Larsen hat-trick. Tolu Arokodare, Jhon Arias and Rodrigo Gomes got their other goals while John Marquis netted for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Sunderland beat Everton 3-0 on penalties after their tie ended 1-1 with a late James Garner penalty cancelling out Enzo le Fee’s opener. The Toffees missed all three of their spot kicks while the Black Cats netter all three of theirs.

In overnight action, Phil Parkinson was delighted Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds witnessed a finish worthy of one of the American actor’s Hollywood movies as the Welsh club knocked Premier League Nottingham Forest out of the FA Cup.

Second-tier Wrexham won 4-3 on penalties in front of their own fans at the Racecourse Ground after drawing 3-3 following extra time, having led 2-0 and 3-1 in a classic Cup thriller.

“I had a chat with him before the game and it was great to see him over here with his family,” said Wrexham manager Parkinson of the Deadpool star.

“I think Ryan’s mum was here tonight, which was for the first time. So it’s really special and I hope they’ve enjoyed the night.”

Welsh club Wrexham, who play in English competitions, have enjoyed three successive promotions since Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought the club in 2021.

Wrexham, on a run of four successive Championship wins, kicked off against a much-changed Forest, with the priority for Sean Dyche’s men avoiding relegation from the lucrative top flight.

Liberato Cacace and Oliver Rathbone scored in quick succession late in the first half to leave Wrexham in command at 2-0 come the interval.

Igor Jesus replied for Forest before Dominic Hyam restored the Red Dragons’ two-goal advantage.

Forest substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi, however, took the tie into extra time with two fine finishes, the second in the 89th minute.

But goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo proved to be Wrexham’s leading man with two superb shoot-out saves from Jesus and Omari Hutchinson.

“We had to rally the troops a bit in the break, because I think the whole ground had gone flat,” Parkinson told TNT Sports.

“You get that feeling ‘have we lost our best chance to get through and beat a Premier League team’?

He added: “It’s a huge night for us and I’m pleased for this group of players to write their own bit of history in the club’s rich heritage in the FA Cup.”

Wrexham have performed several giant-killing feats in the FA Cup through the years, beating the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

But this was the first time they defeated top-flight opponents in the knockout competition for 26 years.

Forest boss Dyche pulled no punches about a first-half display that eventually led to an early exit for last season’s semi-finalists.

“The first half is completely unacceptable,” he said. “I’ve let certain individuals know that and they’ve got to look in the mirror.” AFP