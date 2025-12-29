Hojlund double secures Napoli win at Cremonese

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CREMONA, Italy, Dec 28 - Rasmus Hojlund struck twice as Napoli claimed an authoritative 2-0 victory away to Cremonese on Sunday to stay firmly in the hunt at the top of Serie A.

AC Milan lead the standings with 35 points after a 3-0 win over Hellas Verona earlier in the day, with Napoli close behind just one point adrift. Third-placed Inter Milan, on 33 points, can claim top spot later on Sunday if they beat Atalanta.

Napoli, fresh from their 2–0 victory over Bologna in the Italian Super Cup final, showed no signs that their celebrations had dulled their sharpness on the pitch.

Hojlund reacted quickest to a deflected effort that ricocheted into his path and calmly scored from close range to put Napoli ahead in the 13th minute.

Another loose ball dropped invitingly near the back post during the first-half stoppage time, allowing the Dane to strike again with little fuss.

Despite creating several chances after the break, Hojlund and Napoli were unable to extend their lead.

After arriving in Naples earlier in the season, Hojlund has scored six goals in 12 appearances and provided two assists in Serie A.

"Every season has its own story. Right now I'm playing with really strong players," Hojlund told DAZN when asked if he is in the best shape of his career.

Napoli manager Antonio Conte agreed that the 22-year-old Hojlund is already making an impact.

"He's a very young player, first and foremost, and he has a lot of room for improvement. He's becoming a dominant player in his position," the manager said.

“He is really well connected with the team. In my style of football, the strikers have a very important and special role in the overall approach, and he has a huge margin for further improvement.” REUTERS