Hodgson in stable condition after falling ill

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 3, 2024 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 01:37 AM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 01:37 AM

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is stable and undergoing tests in hospital after falling ill during a training session, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.

Palace cancelled a press conference earlier in the day after the 76-year-old former England, Liverpool and Inter Milan manager felt unwell.

"Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery," Palace said.

British media reported on Thursday that Hodgson was about to be sacked by Palace following back-to-back league losses.

Palace, who are 15th in the league, visit Everton on Monday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top