Hodgson in stable condition after falling ill

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is stable and undergoing tests in hospital after falling ill during a training session, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.

Palace cancelled a press conference earlier in the day after the 76-year-old former England, Liverpool and Inter Milan manager felt unwell.

"Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery," Palace said.

British media reported on Thursday that Hodgson was about to be sacked by Palace following back-to-back league losses.

Palace, who are 15th in the league, visit Everton on Monday. REUTERS