Hit football video game adds mixed-gender teams, sheds Fifa name

SAN FRANCISCO – The blockbuster football video game franchise from Electronic Arts, no longer linked to Fifa, will allow mixed-gender lineups in fantasy matches that have triggered sexist pushback even before the Friday release.

Early access to the game, now renamed FC 24, began last week with the novel feature of female football stars virtually taking to the pitch with male counterparts for fantasy squad matches in an “Ultimate Team” mode of online play.

A version of the game tailored for mobile devices powered by Apple or Android operating systems was released Tuesday.

Spotlights on female footballers such as Sam Kerr and Alexia Putellas reflect the reality of the sport today, something the franchise wants to capture, EA Sports FC vice president of brand David Jackson told AFP.

“It’s not a moral thing; it’s not a cause-related thing,” Jackson said of fielding women football stars.

“It’s a faithful replica representation of the real world of football.”

Fans of the franchise offended by the idea of women and men athletes battling in mixed matches have bashed the game in online posts.

“This is like putting go-karts in F1 and racing them together,” a critic groused in a chat forum on YouTube.

“Putellas is actually good though,” a reply countered. “Don’t be sexist.”

The launch of FC 24 marks the end of an alliance with world football governing body Fifa that spanned three decades.

Since kicking off the franchise in 1993 with FIFA International Soccer, the annually refreshed lineup has become a key part of EA’s business, boasting some 150 million players last year alone.

The franchise has shed the Fifa name for the first time as the California-based video game giant pursues a vision of becoming a “global football platform” incorporating broadcast games, live match play and more.