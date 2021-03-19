'High-risk' game pays off, Bayern coast into last 8

MUNICH • Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick believes that playing a "high-risk" attacking game is the way to go, as his team cruised through to the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Lazio 2-1 on Wednesday to secure a 6-2 aggregate victory.

Leading 4-1 from the first leg in Rome, Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Bayern with a penalty in the 33rd minute at the Allianz Arena, his 39th goal of the season in all competitions.

The holders, who are now in the last eight for the ninth time in 10 seasons, took their foot off the gas before substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, having replaced Lewandowski, added the second goal in the 73rd minute.

Marco Parolo headed a late consolation for Lazio.

"It was important for me that we won the game," Flick said. "Lazio defended well but I think the win was deserved.

"Our attack is so strong and we play a high-risk game. It's important that we keep playing like this and defend from the front to put our opponents under pressure."

Bayern joined fellow German side Borussia Dortmund in the next round and Lazio's exit means no Italian team will compete in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Juventus and Atalanta having also gone out at the last-16 stage.

Although Lazio were facing a near impossible task - no side in European Cup history have progressed from a knockout tie after losing the first leg by three or more goals at home - Bayern named a strong starting side.

A clumsy challenge from Vedat Muriqi on Leon Goretzka gave Bayern the spot kick which Lewandowski converted, his fifth Champions League goal of the season, and the rest of match was a cruise for the Bundesliga leaders.

Choupo-Moting found the net two minutes after coming on, ensuring Bayern made it 19 games unbeaten in the Champions League.

"We did well, the boys were in the game then we conceded a goal from a penalty," Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said.

"We exit with honour after six matches unbeaten in the group.

"We were sorry for the first leg but I think we played a good match here."

REUTERS