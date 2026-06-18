High-flying Sweden take on disappointed Dutch in Group F

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HOUSTON, June 18 - Sweden head into their Group F clash against the Netherlands in Houston on Saturday flying high after producing their best World Cup scoring performance in 88 years, while the Dutch aim to regain confidence following a disappointing opening draw.

A victory would put the Swedes -- who thrashed Tunisia 5-1 in their opener -- through to the knockout rounds in a reversal of fortunes for a team that only qualified for the tournament via the European playoffs.

The Dutch were undefeated in qualifying for the tournament but an unsatisfying 2-2 draw with Japan raised questions about whether coach Ronald Koeman got his tactics right when reverting to a defensive set-up late in the match before conceding in the 89th minute.

After sometimes playing too passively against Japan, the Dutch know they require a vastly improved performance against a Sweden side revitalised under English coach Graham Potter and brimming with confidence after scoring their most goals in a World Cup game since 1938.

The Netherlands have dangerous players such as Cody Gakpo, Frenkie de Jong and Denzel Dumfries, who can provide the danger that was missing against Japan.

One concern is whether the Netherlands' all-time top goal-scorer Memphis Depay -- who came off the bench but failed to make an impact -- can shake off recent thigh trouble to offer pace and guile to break down a compact Sweden defence.

"Memphis is almost ready," Koeman said following the Japan match. "I can feel he's coming, and then I put him on the pitch, but we couldn't attack anymore."

"I'm aware that we need to play better," he added.

Sweden enter the match in Houston knowing another win puts them in a position to finish top of the group under Potter, who took over last October and guided the team to the World Cup.

Potter -- who replaced a riskier attacking style with a more pragmatic system with five defenders -- will also be buoyed that the duo of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres each scored against Tunisia and look to be firing on all cylinders.

They will play a key role in probing a Dutch backline anchored by captain Virgil van Dijk, who scored against Japan but looked less confident when defending.

Yasin Ayari scored a brace for Sweden in the opener and will also give the Netherlands more food for thought, but it was Isak and Gyokeres who posed the main threats as they both created a host of chances beyond their goals.

"There were lots of positives for us in terms of stability. It was a good night to start the tournament," Potter said. "It’s a good start but that’s all it is. We face a different opponent in the next game. Saturday is a massive game for us." REUTERS