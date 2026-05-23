Hide Higashikawa crowned Player of the Year at Singapore Premier League Awards Night

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SPL Player of the Year Hide Higashikawa (left) and Young Player of the Year Shingo Nakano all smiles with their awards during the SPL Awards Night at Raffles City Convention Centre on May 22.

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SINGAPORE – Following an impressive debut season where he scored 19 goals in 20 games, BG Tampines Rovers forward Hide Higashikawa was duly named the Player of the Year at the Singapore Premier League (SPL) Awards Night on May 22.

Soon after Higashikawa received the top accolade at Raffles City Convention Centre, Tampines chairman Shungo Sakamoto confirmed that their prized asset, who is on loan from second-tier Japanese club Tochigi City, has signed a two-year contract.

Sakamoto declined to disclose the amount they paid for their 23-year-old star, telling The Straits Times: “We had the option to buy him, so we took over his contract (from Tochigi). Hide is a good player, so we invest in him, take care of him.

“It was a difficult decision, in that, we need to see what they want and what Hide wants as well.”

Sakamoto, whose side finished as runners-up behind the Lion City Sailors in both the SPL and Singapore Cup, added that they will beef up their squad next season with both local and foreign signings, as well as a good coach.

“We’ve had a lot of problems with coaches so far, so next season I hope to have that stability, try to win regional games and perhaps the SPL too,” added the Japanese, as Tampines saw five coaches take charge over this 2025-26 season.

Higashikawa, meanwhile, was in a jovial mood as he exclaimed, “I love Singapore!” in his speech on stage.

During a media interview, he said: “I’m very, very happy to get this award and I want to thank my teammates, coaching staff and my family.”

The Japanese forward had made several key contributions to help the Stags finish second in the SPL, clinching an AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) play-off spot in the process.

He had also helped the Stags reach the ACL2 quarter-finals, scoring six goals in nine games, including their 1-0 home win against South Korean powerhouses Pohang Steelers in the group stage.

Albirex Niigata captain Shingo Nakano, the Singapore Premier League Young Player of the Year, with his award during the SPL Awards Night at Raffles City Convention Centre on May 22. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

His compatriot, Albirex Niigata captain Shingo Nakano, who won the SPL Golden Boot with 20 goals in 21 games and the Young Player of the Year award, said he might be leaving the White Swans.

The 21-year-old said: “I’m just so happy, but first of all, I want to thank my teammates, because they helped me a lot and they tried to make me score. Every goal is... it’s not individual, it’s a team goal.

“I missed out on Player of the Year, so maybe I need to get that… If I do get that, then I’d have won everything. I’m always looking to improve.”

He has not decided on his future, adding: “I’ll try to go overseas, but also I’m looking to see if I can go to another Singapore team.

“Maybe Middle East, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, but I’m not sure yet. I need to think, figure it out.”

Nakano was the only Albirex player who was inducted into the Team of the Year, along with five players each from the Sailors (Ivan Susak, Toni Datkovic, Bailey Wright, Bart Ramselaar and Lennart Thy) and Tampines (Takeshi Yoshimoto, Yuki Kobayashi, Shah Shahiran, Koya Kazama, Higashikawa).

Albirex coach Keiji Shigetomi was also named the Coach of the Year.

The 46-year-old said that he was disappointed with how the season ended as the White Swans finished third, just behind Tampines, but added that they will try harder next season.

“We want to go to ACL2 next season, so this is our responsibility, so that's why I’m not satisfied,” said the Japanese.

The Straits Times’ sports journalist Deepanraj Ganesan with his SPL Story of the Year award during the SPL Awards Night at Raffles City Convention Centre on May 22. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The Straits Times’ sports journalist Deepanraj Ganesan picked up the Story of the Year award with his piece, Silver Lining To Gold Mining, which was on Sailors midfielder Kyoga Nakamura finally nearing his first SPL title after finishing as a runner-up twice and third on two occasions.

Deepanraj, 31, said: “I’m truly humbled by this award and I’d like to extend my sincerest gratitude to everyone who has contributed to this success.

“My sports desk supervisors and colleagues have all played a vital role in shaping my stories and pushing me to strive for excellence each day. I’m also deeply thankful to those who work tirelessly behind the scenes at our desk to ensure that our stories are error-free and visually appealing.”

SPL AWARDS NIGHT: ROLL OF HONOUR (selected) Player of the Year: Hide Higashikawa (Tampines). Young Player of the Year: Shingo Nakano (Albirex). Coach of the Year: Keiji Shigetomi (Albirex). Goal of the Year: Huzaifah Aziz (Hougang United) – 30-metre rocket in 4-1 defeat by the Sailors in April 2026. Golden Boot: Shingo Nakano (Albirex) – 20 goals in 21 games. Golden Glove: Ivan Susak (Sailors) – 10 clean sheets in 19 games. Team of the Year (3-4-3): Ivan Susak, Toni Datkovic, Bailey Wright (all Sailors), Takeshi Yoshimoto, Yuki Kobayashi, Shah Shahiran, Koya Kazama, Hide Higashikawa (all Tampines), Bart Ramselaar, Lennart Thy (both Sailors), Nakano (Albirex). Fair play award: BG Tampines Rovers SPL2 Golden Boot: Tara Ndao (Tampines) – 13 goals in 18 games