He's not human: Copenhagen goalie on Haaland

LONDON - Erling Haaland needed only 45 minutes to add two more goals to a remarkable start to his Manchester City career, as the English champions thrashed FC Copenhagen 5-0 in Group G of the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Norway striker now has 19 goals in 11 competitive games for Pep Guardiola's side. He was denied the chance of a fourth hat-trick in five home games only after being rested for the second half.

City were already 3-0 up at the break as Haaland twice swept home from close range before David Khocholava deflected Sergio Gomez's shot into his own net.

"I've never witnessed anything like it in my life," teammate Jack Grealish said of the 22-year-old sensation's scoring streak. "For the first and second goal, I was just laughing. I was like, 'How?'

"He's just always there. Their goalkeeper said to me: 'This guy - he's not human'."

City's dominance enabled Guardiola to hand youngsters Rico Lewis and Joshua Wilson-Esbrand their European debuts off the bench.

But their sheer strength in depth meant there was no let-up for the visitors. Riyad Mahrez took advantage of Haaland's absence after the break to score his first goal of the season from the penalty spot before fellow substitute Julian Alvarez rounded off the scoring.

With maximum points from their opening three games, they are cruising towards the last 16 and can seal qualification with two games to spare with a win in the Danish capital next week.

Copenhagen are languishing in mid-table in their domestic league and came to the Etihad with damage limitation in mind.

Had it not been for Copenhagen custodian Kamil Grabara, City could easily have surpassed the six goals they smashed past Manchester United last Sunday, leading Guardiola to hail his team's relentless approach.

"The reason we were consistent all these years is that after a derby and lots of compliments, we are able to play a Champions League game and play the way we played," he said.

Haaland had only 11 touches before being replaced at the break, but four of them were shots on target. He now has 28 Champions League goals in 22 appearances and has netted in nine straight games for City.

Given his hot form, the rumour mill has already started. Reports in Spain before the game stated there was a clause in his contract that would give Real Madrid a free run at signing him as soon as 2024.

However, Guardiola, who joined in 2016 but has yet to extend his own contract which ends in 2023, later dismissed the transfer gossip, saying: "It's not true. He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team.

"The rumours and people talking, we cannot control it. I always worry about what we can control.

"What's important is he has adapted really well, we have the feeling he is happy here.

"We will try with him and all of them who want to stay to make them happy.

"In the future, nobody knows, but he is happy, he has settled perfectly, is incredibly loved and this is the most important thing."

