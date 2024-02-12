Hernandez strike earns Milan 1-0 win over Napoli

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 11, 2024 AC Milan's Rafael Leao with teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 11, 2024 AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia in action with Napoli's Giovanni Simeone REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 11, 2024 AC Milan's Alessandro Florenzi comes on as a substitute to replace Davide Calabria REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 11, 2024 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 11, 2024 Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka in action with AC Milan's Rafael Leao REUTERS/Claudia Greco
MILAN - A first-half goal from Theo Hernandez was enough to seal a 1-0 victory for AC Milan over visiting champions Napoli in Serie A on Sunday.

The France defender controlled a brilliant pass from Rafael Leao on the edge of the box and sent it low past Napoli goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini to give Milan the lead in the 25th minute.

Napoli, who did not have a shot on goal in the opening 45 minutes, showed more intent after the break but substitute Matteo Politano narrowly missed the target when he fired from outside the box on the hour mark.

Milan, third in the standings on 52 points, are eight points behind leaders Inter Milan and one adrift of Juventus in second, both with a game in hand. REUTERS

