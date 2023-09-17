Heidenheim score first Bundesliga win on record day for coach Schmidt

BERLIN - Promoted Heidenheim beat visitors Werder Bremen 4-2 on Sunday to notch their first ever Bundesliga victory on the day that coach Frank Schmidt set a record for the longest stint at a German professional club.

Heidenheim, who on the previous match day had earned their first point with a draw against Borussia Dortmund, struck at the start and end of the first half through a fifth-minute Tim Kleindienst penalty and former Werder player Eren Dinkci in the 44th to go 2-0 up.

Werder came back with goals from Marvin Duksch and Mitchell Weiser but Heindenheim scored again with a well-placed Dinkci shot in the 68th before another former Werder player, Jan-Niklas Beste, made sure of their first Bundesliga win on Schmidt's 16th anniversary as Heidenheim head coach.

Schmidt became the longest-serving coach of a German professional club with 5,844 days in charge, having taken over the team in 2007 when Heidenheim was in the fifth tier.

Volker Finke had held the record with 5,843 days as coach of Freiburg between 1991 and 2007. REUTERS