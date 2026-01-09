Heavy snowfall forces postponement of St Pauli v Leipzig

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BERLIN, Jan 9 - Saturday's Bundesliga match between St Pauli and RB Leipzig in Hamburg has been postponed due to large amounts of snow and ice blanketing the pitch, the German Football League (DFL) said on Friday.

Germany has been hit by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures in recent days with more expected over the weekend.

"The stadium operator of the Millerntor Stadium has closed the venue after consulting with local authorities," the DFL said as the season restarts this weekend after a three-week winter break.

"This is due to the large amount of snow and ice across the entire stadium grounds and the associated safety risks for everyone involved on match day, as well as the critical overall situation in Hamburg. A new date for the match will be announced shortly," it said in a statement.

There have been concerns that other matches, including Union Berlin against Mainz 05 and Werder Bremen against Hoffenheim, could also be adversely affected by the weather. REUTERS