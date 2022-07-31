Heat's on hosts, Germans point out

LONDON • Germany captain Alexandra Popp may be playing in her first European Women's Championship final when they take on England at Wembley today but she has shown no signs of nerves, fulfilling her media duties with a fake moustache in response to a joke by a German magazine.

The striker has been in red-hot form at the Euro, scoring six goals to top the scoring charts alongside England's Beth Mead.

Her dominance had prompted FUMS magazine to suggest she could play for the men's team, posting a photoshopped image of Popp sporting a moustache with the caption: "Called up by (Germany men's coach) Hansi Flick for Qatar 2022: Alexander Bopp."

Popp casually walked in for her press conference on Friday wearing her cap backwards and nothing seemed amiss until she removed her mask, eliciting laughter when she revealed a moustache made of black tape as she said "Hello" with a deep voice.

"We just kind of joked around at breakfast this morning and then said that we'd just do it," she told reporters. "I think the mood here in the team fits."

FUMS magazine responded with a tweet saying: "Alexander Bopp, best man! A lot of love for Alexandra Popp."

Germany are seeking a ninth Euro title while England - who had faltered in the semi-finals in each of their last three major tournaments - are looking to win their first and a relaxed Popp added the pressure was firmly on the hosts.

"I think the pressure is more on the English side, precisely because it takes place in their own country," the 31-year-old said.

"We know that from 2011, everyone expects something from you."

Germany hosted the 2011 Women's World Cup in which they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual champions Japan.

"We have nothing left to lose," Popp added. "With that attitude we know we can go into the game completely free."

A tournament that has smashed attendance records will get a fitting finale today with a crowd of 87,200 expected at Wembley to set a new high for a final at a European Championship in either the men's or women's game.

Euro 2022 has had 92 goals in 30 matches - both Germany and England have been dominant, winning every match so far and conceding only one goal each.

While the mood in the German camp is light-hearted, anticipation is high in England as the Lionesses bid to end their wait to win a first major tournament, but coach Sarina Wiegman is keeping her feet firmly on the ground.

"We approach this game exactly the same as every other game we have played," she said.

"You know when it's a final you are going to play against the best opponent you can imagine. And that's Germany.

"But we don't talk about the rivalry between England and Germany, we want to show how good we are and play our best game.

"There's so much eagerness in this team to win. And also (we have) so much resilience.

"We want so badly to play our best game. That's what we've been trying to do all the time."

Wiegman's team are unbeaten in 19 games since the Dutch coach, who led the Netherlands to Euro glory on home soil five years ago, took charge last September.

But Germany have never lost in any of their previous eight finals at the Euro, including a 6-2 thrashing of England in the 2009 final.

Fittingly it is the Germans, who for so long led the drive in professionalism and standards for women's football, who stand in the way of England's historic bid.

"It's a classic game," said Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg of the rivalry.

"It will be an incredible final."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE