Hearts held by Motherwell but go four points clear in title race

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May 9 - Heart of Midlothian stretched their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to four points over Celtic with a nervy 1-1 draw at Motherwell on Saturday but were left frustrated after being denied a penalty in the second half.

The Edinburgh club are inching their way towards a first title for 66 years and could become the first club other than Celtic or Rangers to be crowned champions since 1985.

Victory would have put Hearts six points clear of Celtic, who host Old Firm rivals Rangers on Sunday. Hearts welcome Falkirk on Wednesday - when Celtic are at Motherwell - before going to Celtic on the final day next Saturday.

Hearts fell behind for the fifth game in succession through Stephen Kingsley's own goal in the 25th minute.

But the visitors hit back before halftime with Lawrence Shankland slotting home a rebound after Michael Steinwender's volley was parried into his path.

Hearts were convinced they should have had a penalty in the second half when substitute Alexandros Kyziridis appeared to be clipped by Tawanda Maswanhise at a corner.

Referee Steven McLean was instructed to watch a replay of the incident by VAR but declined to give a spot kick.

"I thought it was a penalty, the referee had a poor game tonight," Hearts manager Derek McInnes told Sky Sports. "It's so important he gets that right. Why would Kyziridis go down? It's a terrible decision."

Hearts also suffered two injury blows with midfielder Marc Leonard and defender Craig Halkett both going off with Achilles injuries that will rule them out for the rest of the season.

If they beat Falkirk, though, Hearts will go to Celtic next weekend knowing they will be champions if they avoid defeat. REUTERS