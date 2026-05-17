Hearts call for strong action after 'shameful' scenes at Celtic

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GLASGOW, May 16 - Heart of Midlothian said they had to leave Parkhead minutes after their 3-1 defeat by Celtic in the Scottish title decider on Saturday because of a "menacing and threatening" atmosphere inside the stadium.

Hearts needed only a draw to win their first title since 1960, but fell short as Celtic scored two late goals, the second in the final minute of stoppage time, triggering a pitch invasion by delirious home fans.

In a statement, Hearts said they were in contact with police after reports of their players being subjected to verbal and physical abuse during the chaotic scenes.

"Heart of Midlothian utterly condemns the shameful scenes at Celtic Park this afternoon which have, once again, embarrassed Scottish football," a club statement read.

"Reports of serious physical and verbal abuse towards our players and staff, both on the pitch and elsewhere, are deeply disturbing. We are investigating this fully and are in dialogue with Police Scotland.

"We will make no further comment at this time other than to say that it is completely unacceptable that our players and staff were put in that situation."

The Hearts players left the stadium still in their match kit and staff did not even stay for post-match media duties.

"Given the menacing and threatening atmosphere inside the stadium, our entire staff had no alternative but to leave immediately," the club said.

"To our media partners, we apologise but the safety of our staff was our prime focus during these unacceptable scenes. The pitch invasion caused a chaotic end and nobody seemed to know whether or not the match had been brought to a finish.

"We expect the strongest action possible to be taken by the footballing authorities in the interests of protecting the safety of players and supporters, and the integrity of our game."

Police reported several arrests in Glasgow as fans celebrated in the Trongate area of the city later. REUTERS