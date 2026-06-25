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Hearts appoint Wouter Vrancken head coach on two-year deal after Derek McInnes exit

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STVV's Belgian headcoach Wouter Vrancken waves an European Union flag as he celebrates at the end of the Belgian Pro League Champions' play-off (day 10 out of 10) football match between Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging (STVV) and KV Mechelen at the Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium in Sint-Truiden on May 24, 2026. (Photo by JOHN THYS / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT

Sint-Truiden's Belgian head coach Wouter Vrancken waves an EU flag as he celebrates at the end of the Belgian Pro League Champions' play-off match against KV Mechelen at the Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium in Sint-Truiden on May 24, 2026.

PHOTO: AFP

June 25 - Heart of Midlothian have appointed Wouter Vrancken as new head coach on a two-year deal, replacing Derek McInnes who left earlier this month to join Rangers, the Scottish Premiership club said on Thursday.

Vrancken, 47, a two-time Belgian manager of the year, arrives after a one-year spell at Sint-Truiden, where he oversaw 45 matches and guided the side to a third-place finish in the Belgian league.

The former midfielder began his managerial career in Belgium’s lower leagues before returning to the top flight as an assistant at KV Kortrijk, later managing KV Mechelen for nearly four years and overseeing 320 games across four Belgian clubs during his career.

He will succeed McInnes, 54, who led Hearts to second place in the Scottish Premiership, finishing eight points clear of Rangers.

Vrancken now takes on the responsibility of leading Hearts’ title push after last season’s near-miss, when they looked set to become the first club other than Celtic or Rangers to win the Scottish title since Aberdeen in 1985 before a 3-1 final-day defeat by Celtic ended their challenge. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.