Hawk-Eye sorry for mess; cameras blocked

LONDON • The operators of the goal-line technology system used in the Premier League apologised for an embarrassing failure after Sheffield United were denied a clear goal in their match against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

In the Premier League's first match after a 100-day hiatus due to the Covid-19 crisis, United were denied a goal despite Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland carrying the ball back over his own line in a clumsy defensive mix-up just before half-time.

"I don't know whether to laugh or cry," Blades manager Chris Wilder said after the game, which was played behind closed doors at Villa Park. "The feeling at the time by everybody, was that of a goal."

Referee Michael Oliver, pointing to his watch, looked to indicate that goal-line technology had not verified the ball had crossed the line, despite clear evidence on TV replays.

Hawk-Eye Innovations, which operates the goal-line system, issued a statement after the game, saying the seven cameras in the stands were obstructed by the goalkeeper, defender and goal post.

"Hawk-Eye unreservedly apologises to the Premier League, Sheffield United, and everyone affected by this incident," it said,

"This level of occlusion has never been seen before in over 9,000 matches that the Hawk-Eye Goal Line Technology system has been in operation."

There was also no intervention from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). A statement from the Professional Game Match Officials Board, the body responsible for match officials in English pro football, explained why after the game.

"Under the Ifab (International Football Association Board) protocol, the VAR is able to check goal situations. However, due to the fact that the on-field match officials did not receive a signal, and the unique nature of that, the VAR did not intervene," it said.

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes the VAR is not being used to its full potential as it has been put in a "straitjacket" by protocol.

He said: "It's goal-line technology but are they (VAR) not in the referee's ear, speaking to people running the technology?

"Rather than all these protocols, they should be saying, 'OK, you've made a mistake, we'll step in'."

The draw moved United up to sixth place, one point behind Manchester United (45) in fifth.

