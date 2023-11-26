Havertz sends Arsenal top with winner at Brentford

LONDON - Arsenal moved top of the Premier League when a late goal by Kai Havertz earned them a 1-0 victory at Brentford on Saturday.

Manchester City's earlier draw with Liverpool meant Mikel Arteta's side would leapfrog both clubs with a win but that did not look likely for most of the game.

Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale, recalled to the side, got away with a huge mistake in the first half, while the visitors had a goal by Leandro Trossard ruled out for offside.

Havertz, who came on as a substitute, eventually broke the deadlock with a close-range header in the 89th minute.

Arsenal moved up to first place with 30 points from 13 games, one ahead of City and two ahead of Liverpool. REUTERS