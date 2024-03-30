Harvey Barnes brace caps Newcastle United fightback to sink West Ham United

LONDON – Newcastle United staged a sensational fightback to beat West Ham United, as Harvey Barnes’ late double sealed a dramatic 4-3 Premier League win at St James’ Park on March 30.

He told the BBC: “It was one of the maddest games I have played in, for sure. We are obviously disappointed to be where we are in the game and then we had a mountain to climb.

“This team is all about team spirit and never giving up and that showed in abundance today.”

Eddie Howe’s side trailed 3-1 after Alexander Isak’s early penalty was erased by goals from Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus before half-time.

When Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s third immediately after the break, Newcastle looked set for another dispiriting defeat in a troubled campaign.

But Isak converted a second penalty to give the Magpies hope and Barnes came off the bench to equalise, before snatching the winner in the 90th minute.

Said Barnes: “It has been a tough season for me and I have missed that feeling so much.

“My playing time has been limited, so every time I am on the pitch, I want to help the team.

“The atmosphere here at St James’ Park is always amazing. Today, it is a win and it is a great feeling.”

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon was sent off for a second booking in stoppage time, but the hosts clung on for a much-needed victory.

The Magpies have now won 32 of their 43 points this season at home. At 74.4 per cent, that is the highest percentage in the league. They have also recorded a league-high seven home clean sheets.

After coming under fire from frustrated fans during their recent swoon, Howe’s relief was clear to see as he sprinted down the touchline in celebration of Barnes’ second goal.

Already without players worth £250 million (S$425.4 million) due to injuries or suspensions, the Magpies lost Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth and Miguel Almiron to ailments during the game.

Said Howe: “These injuries mean we’re not able to express ourselves in the way we know we can.

“Just when we feel like we’re getting players back, we’re losing more and again, today, the injuries we’ve suffered have been fairly innocuous. It’s a real test for the group but the group gets stronger because of it.”

Newcastle’s Saudi owners would have expected their team to be much higher than their current mid-table berth after finishing in the top four last season.

But a second win in their last seven games in all competitions, and the spirited revival that inspired it, offered hope that Easter might serve as a rebirth for Howe and his spluttering team.

Seventh-placed West Ham are just one point ahead of Newcastle after a result that will only lead to more criticism of boss David Moyes from the club’s demanding fans.

There were some positives for the Hammers, though.

Only Paolo di Canio (16 goals in 1999-2000) has more Premier League goals in a single season than Bowen’s 15 this campaign.

The England attacker has eight games to try and overhaul that tally. AFP