Football: Man United's Harry Maguire lodges appeal against Greek court verdict

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - Harry Maguire's legal team has lodged an appeal against the guilty verdict in a Greek court that led to a suspended jail sentence of 21 months, Manchester United confirmed on Wednesday (Aug 26).

"An appeal against yesterday's verdict was lodged this morning by Harry's legal team," said a club spokesman.

"In accordance with the Greek judicial process, the filing of an appeal extinguishes the initial court verdict and nullifies the conviction.

"The appeal has been accepted and will lead to a full retrial in a more senior court. This means that Harry has no criminal record and is once again presumed innocent until proven guilty. Accordingly, he is not subject to any international travel restrictions."

Maguire was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days on Tuesday after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer, attempted bribery and other charges.

The 27-year-old was arrested last week after an incident at a nightclub in Mykonos and spent two nights in police custody before flying home.