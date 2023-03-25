On The Ball

Harry Kane, the record breaker with a barren trophy cabinet

Harry Kane is England and Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer but the striker has yet to lift a trophy. PHOTO: REUTERS

John Brewin

Updated
31 min ago
Published
49 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON – It had taken Harry Kane 81 caps to become England’s leading goalscorer as he stroked home a penalty against Italy on Thursday. In September 2015, Kane was in Wembley’s dressing room as Wayne Rooney gave a speech to his England colleagues after scoring a then-record 50. “You can pass me in the future,” Rooney said that night to Kane.

Last month, Kane became Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer, eclipsing the legendary Jimmy Greaves. Still to turn 30, Kane has conquered his personal horizons but unlike Rooney, who retired as one of English football’s most decorated players, Kane has still yet to lift a trophy.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top