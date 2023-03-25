Harry Kane, the record breaker with a barren trophy cabinet

LONDON – It had taken Harry Kane 81 caps to become England’s leading goalscorer as he stroked home a penalty against Italy on Thursday. In September 2015, Kane was in Wembley’s dressing room as Wayne Rooney gave a speech to his England colleagues after scoring a then-record 50. “You can pass me in the future,” Rooney said that night to Kane.

Last month, Kane became Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer, eclipsing the legendary Jimmy Greaves. Still to turn 30, Kane has conquered his personal horizons but unlike Rooney, who retired as one of English football’s most decorated players, Kane has still yet to lift a trophy.