Harry Kane relishing new Bayern Munich role before Arsenal clash

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Freiburg's Maximilian Eggestein vie for the ball during a Bundesliga match.

MUNICH – Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane returns to north London on Wednesday to face old rivals Arsenal arguably in the best form of his career after dropping into a deeper position.

Always a consistent goalscorer, the England captain and former Tottenham Hotspur skipper has become a more complete player at Bayern, shouldering more creative and defensive duties.

The 32-year-old’s form is a big reason for Bayern’s remarkable start to the campaign.

The German champions have won 17 and drawn one of their 18 games in all competitions this season, with him playing every match.

Kane, who has scored 15 times in 21 matches against Arsenal, may be the key to unlock the Gunners’ stingy defence.

Mikel Arteta’s side are the only team not to have conceded in the Champions League this season. In the Premier League, Arsenal have shipped just six goals – the best record in Europe’s top five leagues.

But Kane is again producing incredible numbers this campaign, with 24 goals in 18 Bayern appearances and five from five for England.

However, his weight of numbers only tells part of the story this season.

Always willing to drop deep, Kane has often been deployed as a creative midfielder by Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, sitting behind either Nicolas Jackson or Serge Gnabry.

Whether by design or necessity – Jamal Musiala has been out with a broken ankle since the Club World Cup – the move has not only unleashed Kane’s game, the England captain is having fun.

“I know I’m not just a goal-scorer,” Kane said after Saturday’s come-from-behind 6-2 win over Freiburg. “I can impact the team with passing, one-on-one situations, and taking the pressure off the team.

“This is the most I’ve enjoyed my football because I’m just involved more. I love the way we play. A really aggressive style, no fear. I love tackling, I love helping the team out and blocking shots and all that part of it as well.

“Obviously, I’m going to be judged on goals, but I think, especially this season, people will appreciate some of the other stuff I do as well.”

Kane will need to shoulder a bit more of the scoring load with Luis Diaz, who netted both of Bayern’s goals in their 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain, suspended for three Champions League matches after his red card for a tackle on Achraf Hakimi.

The Englishman moved to Bayern in 2023 after coming through the ranks at Tottenham after being cut by north London rivals Arsenal as a child. He also spoke briefly about his time with the Gunners.

“I was there for a couple of years and got released,” Kane said on Saturday, but declined to use the rejection as a motivator.

“It’s all part and parcel of the journey of football. That was 20 years ago, a long time ago. We’ve moved on a long way since then.”

In more recent times, he faced Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2023-24, scoring a penalty as Bayern won over two legs.

“It’s very familiar territory for me. Having played for Tottenham for so long, it adds a bit more to the game,” Kane added.

Bayern are flying high but they are vulnerable to set-pieces which is one of Arsenal’s biggest strengths.

The German giants have conceded four goals in their past two games, all of which came from set plays.

Arsenal have scored 24 goals in the Premier League this season, 10 of which have come from set-pieces.

Kompany admitted his side had an “issue” with dead-ball situations, saying: “You can’t hide it, everyone saw it. Arsenal’s analysts will see it too.

“We have to show personality, character and defend those things. But I have confidence in our side.” AFP



