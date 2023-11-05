Harry Kane hat-trick fires Bayern Munich to 4-0 win at Borussia Dortmund

DORTMUND – Harry Kane marked his first appearance in Der Klassiker with a stunning hat-trick as his Bayern Munich side thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 away on Saturday, with the deadly striker taking his Bundesliga tally to 15 goals in 10 games.

The England captain slotted home from close range in the ninth minute after Dayot Upamecano had headed Bayern in front five minutes earlier, both goals created by Leroy Sane.

Stunned Dortmund improved after the break, but Bayern’s record signing Kane grabbed his second goal in the 72nd minute, again from close range, to put the game out of reach. Kane then added the icing on the cake by completing his third hat-trick of the season and second in succession in the league in stoppage time after racing clear and finishing coolly.

He is the first player to score 15 goals in his first 10 Bundesliga appearances and now tops this season’s scoring charts, one ahead of Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy.

“That’s his experience, he brought it with him to the Bundesliga from England and he shows us it week after week. We are so happy that we have him in the team,” captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said, while veteran Thomas Mueller joked that Kane would run out of space for match balls.

“He’s soon going to need another hotel room,” he said of the former Tottenham Hotspur striker, who now has 17 goals in his first 14 Bayern games in all competitions, while also chalking up seven assists in that time.

Also pleased but surprised at Kane’s output since his summer move is attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala, who is already looking to build on their budding chemistry up front.

“I expected high (standards), but not as high as he’s delivered so far,” said the 20-year-old Musiala, who grew up in England but plays for Germany.

“It’s even easier to play with him than I thought. I feel very comfortable with Harry, he plays amazing passes. I can run in behind and he’ll find me.”

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl congratulated Bayern on the “deserved victory”, telling reporters the “ice-cold” Kane “had chances which he made the most of”.

“His teammates put him in good positions,” said Kehl, though he admitted “on a few occasions we made things easy for him”.

Victory left champions Bayern on 26 points, two points behind leaders Bayern Leverkusen who had earlier beaten Hoffenheim 3-2 away, helped by a brace from Alex Grimaldo.

Dortmund’s first league defeat of the season ended a run of 25 home matches unbeaten and left them fourth on 21 points. Their loss was Bayern’s biggest winning margin at Signal Iduna Park since a 5-1 victory in 2009. REUTERS, AFP