Harry Kane eyes immediate silverware after Bayern switch

MUNICH, Germany - England captain Harry Kane was on Saturday handed an immediate opportunity to win his first piece of silverware after being named on the Bayern Munich bench for the German Super Cup, just hours after ending his record-breaking career with Tottenham.

Kane, 30, has moved to the Bundesliga giants after two decades at his boyhood Premier League club where he was constantly thwarted in his bid for trophies.

“I felt like it was the time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk,” said Kane, after signing for a Bundesliga record €100 million (S$148 million) plus €10 million in bonuses.

“Obviously, a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now.

“There’s been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever.”

Kane, who will wear the number nine shirt vacated by Robert Lewandowski, indicated he was “feeling good” ahead of Saturday’s Super Cup clash with Leipzig, after taking part in his first training session as a new Bayern player.

Bayern fans lined up hours before kick-off at Munich’s Allianz Arena to get their “Kane 9“ shirts printed at the club store as a buzz of anticipation accompanied the player’s first appearance.

As Kane entered the field with his new teammates, the home supporters welcomed him with an ovation that filled the arena.

The Bavarians are looking to claim their 11th Super Cup with victory over Leipzig, a repeat of last season’s curtain-raiser of the German domestic season, which ended 5-3 to Bayern.

‘Dream player’

After protracted negotiations between Bayern and Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy a deal was finally struck on Thursday.

“It’s been a long process, but now we’re all the happier that Harry Kane will be wearing the Bayern Munich shirt with immediate effect,” said Bayern chief executive officer Jan-Christian Dreesen.

He added: “Harry Kane was our absolute dream player right from the start. He is a perfect fit for us and the club’s DNA in terms of both football and character.”